The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is helping folks enjoy the beauty of Presque Isle State Park this summer.

Starting Saturday, June 10, EMTA will offer free rides on the Route 33 Presque Isle Express. The bus will depart from downtown on Wednesdays and Saturdays from West 7th and French streets.

It will loop around the park, stopping at the park-n-ride locations, Tom Ridge Environmental Center and beaches. The Wednesday loops will also run later to accommodate the Presque Isle Partnership Sunset Music Series.

The free rides will go from June 10 to August 26.