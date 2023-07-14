This Saturday, the Lake Erie Speedway will play host to a different sort of event, the racecars and monster trucks will be left in park for the Great Lakes Taste of Summer event.

The 2023 Taste of Summer will have wine and spirit sampling from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with live music, craft vendors and food trucks.

Over 40 teams from Virginia, New York and even California will compete in a steak cookoff. And it’s not just steak that will see heated competition — the cookoff also will have teams creating dough balls filled with anything the cook can imagine to win one of five prizes.

For more information or to buy tickets, check out their website here.