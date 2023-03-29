(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Erie’s Public Schools are extending an invitation to city residents with pre-school and kindergarten age children to join their family this upcoming school year.

Parents and guardians may enroll their child or children in pre-school or kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year starting Tuesday, April 11.

The enrollment process can be completed online or in-person, with online enrollment for incoming students available here, along with the required documents. Parents and guardians who need help completing an enrollment online can call the office at 814-874-6150.

Parents and guardians who would like to complete the enrollment process in person can visit the office in the district administration building, 148 W. 21st St., weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A full list of requirements for enrollment is on the Erie School District website.