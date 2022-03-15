The City of Erie Police Department is being recognized for its Strengthening Police and Community Partnership program.

Chief Dan Spizarny said their efforts continue.

Erie’s participation in a U.S. Department of Justice pilot program is being celebrated by state officials. Starting in April of 2018, Erie’s Strengthening Police and Community Partnership has been successful.

Representatives from the Department of Justice stated that in three years, Erie has made progress in strengthening police and community relationships.

Spizarny said it’s great to be recognized for their efforts, including hiring a full time recruitment officer, along with hosting Police Athletic League events that engage the community.

According to Spizarny, they will host an event on March 16 at the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation for young students to learn more about Erie Police.

“It gives us a chance to sit down and spend some time with the kids and talk to them about what their ideas and thoughts are about policing,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

Erie Police will be speaking with students at 9 a.m. on March 16 at Eagles Nest on Pennsylvania Avenue.