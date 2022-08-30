(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of property partners in Erie have detailed progress toward energy and emissions goals.

Erie 2030 District, a group 17 property partners representing 130 buildings and more than 5.9 million square feet, announced that in 2021 it had reduced its energy usage to 22.4% below a baseline. That amounted to a savings of $4.6 million in energy costs.

The district also announced a 14.6% reduction of carbon emissions in 2021. That adds up to about 12,400 metric tons of CO2.

The district is comprised of nonprofits, universities, hospitals and office buildings.

“Buildings have a heavy impact on climate, but the good news is that changes to the way we build, operate and maintain our buildings can dramatically reduce that impact,” said Chris Cieslak of Green Building Alliance. Green Building Alliance is a nonprofit that facilitates the Erie District by providing resources and technical assistance.

In the Erie District, changes included retrofitting lighting, and replacing boilers and air conditioners for higher efficiency models. Larger facilities upgraded HVAC equipment, and one building owner modernized the elevators.

The Erie Central Fire Station is a partner of the 2030 district and soon will be the City of Erie’s first publicly owned solar project. The station will be powered entirely by solar energy. The solar array is expected to generate 108% of the station’s annual need and it includes on-site battery storage.

“Erie is quickly becoming a model city in Pennsylvania as we move forward using renewable sources,” Mayor Joe Schember said. “Improvements like our solar energy project on the Erie Central Fire Station and other public buildings are vital for the City of Erie as we move toward a sustainable environment for future generations.”

At Presque Isle State Park, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reportedly has pledged to install a 280kW solar canopy array over the parking lot at Beach 8. That array will provide 100% of the park’s needs, powering the welcome center, pavilions and restrooms.