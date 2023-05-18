More summer plans are being announced for the city’s Summer Recreation Guide.

The deputy director of the Erie City Housing Authority said they have a partnership with the Rodger Young Pool that is open for people who live in public housing. The housing authority also mentions partnerships with the YMCA, the John F. Kennedy Center, summer onsite activities for residents and more.

The program director of Footlight’s Theatre Performing Arts said their summer theatre program includes over 100 kids who come together to perform a full-length musical.

The director said younger children will perform Junie B. Jones Junior while older children will perform Big Fish the Musical.

“It’s something really productive that brings them together in a way that I think not a lot of other stuff does. You really have to work together and support each other fully to put yourself out there on the stage,” said KC McCloskey, program director for Footlight’s Theatre Performing Arts Center.

“We have a whole host of activities available for our residents this summer. We’re really excited to kick this summer off, but also, these would not be as successful as they are without our community policing program and the efforts that they put in to being there and supporting our families,” said Dusti Dennis, deputy director of the Erie City Housing Authority.

Dennis said their summer plans begin in June and are expected to run until August.