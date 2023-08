State Street was packed with people enjoying art, food, and of course, the music of CelebrateErie.

Fleetwood Mac tribute band, The Erie Allstars, kicked off the main stage headliners Friday night.

There was a large crowd on hand to see the show, CelebrateErie and the concerts are free to attend.

Saturday night rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida will be performing on the main stage at 8 p.m.