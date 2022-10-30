The Erie Aquarium Society held its fall auction on Sunday at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

People came from far and wide to the auction, as some came from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Akron. Items for bidding included exotic fish, aquatic plants and other supplies for maintaining a fish tank.

The society’s president said owning fish is a great hobby with countless benefits.

“With this here, it’s calming most of the time, the hobby. People enjoy having their tanks. It’s shown to help lower blood pressure and things like that, just watching their tanks and such. Some of us like the challenge of breeding some of these different fish and trying to spawn them. Other folks just keep a single tank and raise them up just to have as a decoration in their house,” said Ray Bierbower, president, Erie Aquarium Society.

Bierbower added that the best way to get into this hobby is to start small. If you go straight into the deep end, you’ll be more likely to give up on the hobby which requires a lot of hard work.