A one-of-a-kind art auction is making a final wish come true by helping homeless animals.

The art belonged to Daryl Makepeace, who passed away in December at the age of 81. He spent decades living in California and collecting art before he moved to Erie.

In his will, he wanted the proceeds from the sale of his art collection to be donated to a local animal shelter, and the ANNA Shelter was selected.

Thursday night, a party will showcase the collection for anyone who wants to see it in person and hopefully bid on it.

“We are so fortunate that someone would think to do this. It brings our community together. It gives us a chance to support the animals and to support all the hard work that goes on at the shelter each and every day,” said Stacey Henry, an ANNA Shelter board member.

Thursday night’s event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. at 5882 Forest Crossing in Millcreek. The auction is also taking place online.