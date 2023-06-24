UPMC Health Plan held a free event at the Erie Art Museum on Saturday.

Featured was a Bug Making Workshop with Eric Anthony Berdis of Erie Arts and Culture.

He received a grant for his art practice involving the community.

At the event, people were able to craft a bug, and were given the opportunity to share the bugs in an exhibition.

“The premise of the project is kind of reflecting on queer history like the AIDS Memorial Quilt and these other access points that have let our community be as vibrant as it is now and connecting them to that history,” said Eric Anthony Berdis, artist.

Berdis said he was inspired to start this project be many issues including the AIDS crisis.