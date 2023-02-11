Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work downtown.

Saturday morning was the annual monthly Downtown Art Brunch, which is a collaboration between the downtown art galleries.

This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that were all within less than a mile radius.

Each stop had a variety of art and merchandise to look at and buy. The galleries also included refreshments from local shops and vendors.

A musician that played at the event thanks the creators of the art brunch for this opportunity to wake up and see other faces.

“It was something that Rick and Sarah here at 10 | 20 put together with Steve Trohoske over at City Gallery and few other galleries around town that I’m not as familiar with, but to kind of create more of a consistent opportunity for locals to come out and see artwork and for artists to have a place to put their work and you know, just mingle, have a nice time,” said Anthony Carson, a local Musician.

This event will continue every month.