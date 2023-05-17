Erie Arts and Culture has announced its new executive director.

Anne O’Dell has been appointed executive director of Erie Arts and Culture. The organization is preparing for its next era of service to the City of Erie and believes O’Dell will lead the way in doing so.

The new director will be working remotely starting Friday, May 19, and will arrive in Erie in the beginning of June.

O’Dell released a statement on the organization’s Facebook page, saying:

“I recognize the strength each person and each community has within them. Erie and the surrounding region are filled with energy and creativity that strengthens the entire northwestern part of Pennsylvania, and contributes to the vitality of the Commonwealth. I feel the energy of these people and places. I cannot wait to meet all of our community partners to continue on the path forward in service to the arts and culture sector and our communities as a whole. I am honored to be trusted with this position and these resources, and will continue to hold community as the central focus of all that EAC does.”