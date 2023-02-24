(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie organization is changing its policies to provide a new opportunity for local artists.

Erie Arts & Culture will provide over $60,000 in grants to Erie County artists and nonprofit arts organizations to support strategic initiatives and long-term growth starting March 1.

Previously, organizations and individuals with a fiscal sponsor applied to Erie Arts & Culture’s annual Ignite Arts grant program. They recognized that investing in Erie County artists and arts organizations’ long-term growth would have a greater impact on the northwestern Pennsylvania arts and culture sector than supporting one-time projects.

The agency’s revised approach breaks the Ignite Arts program into named sub-funds. Grants from these funds will support strategic initiatives, so applicants can request a larger grant amount from the appropriate sub-fund.

Casey Corritore, Program Officer of Capacity Building at Erie Arts & Culture, says these changes position the organization alongside national leaders in grantmaking.

“Erie Arts & Culture’s new approach strives to support Erie County’s entire creative community, from grassroots initiatives to established organizations,” said Corritore. “Progress and equity are at the forefront of strategic grantmaking on a national scale. The work to be more equitable and inclusive is ongoing: we aim for progress over perfection.”

The policy changes support Erie Arts & Culture’s overarching goal to align its grantmaking processes with its strategic plan and advance the principles of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA).