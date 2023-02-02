It’s that time again!

The Erie Auto Show is back at the Bayfront Convention Center this weekend with a wide variety of cars to showcase. Since the pandemic, the show has gradually grown in size. The president of Erie Promotions said they have more cars in the building than in years past.

“Every dealer that’s a part of the Erie Automobile Association is here. There are 23 dealers, over 150 cars on display,” said Mark Concilla, president, Erie Promotions and Expos Inc.

The show includes an antique and muscle car display and features a different theme for each day.

“On Friday, it’s hometown hero day so if you’re an EMT, then just come on down and admission is free,” Concilla added.

One salesman has been a part of these shows for about 20 years. He said his favorite part of the event is seeing how far the new technology has come and that he can’t wait for the weekend to start.

“For me, it’s having fun, seeing people I haven’t seen, meeting people, shaking hands, kissing babies, showing them the new vehicles and seeing the excitement in their face,” said Phil Lucchese, salesman, Champion Ford.

Each dealer is showing off the best vehicle they have of their lot with some special surprise displays.

“This G-wagon over in the corner here, it’s definitely one that there aren’t a lot of them out there and it’s a very unique color. And it’s a great price point for what it’s worth,” said Brian Phillips, sales consultant, Contemporary Motorcars and Acura.

After talking with dealers, the must-see section is in the back of the convention center, which includes a complete inventory of their new electric vehicles.

“We have a special feature display this year where it’s just featuring EV and hybrid — all electric cars. I have never seen that many in one spot, and they are all here,” said Concilla.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone in Erie and the surrounding areas to check out all the vehicles and all the makes the dealers have to offer,” said Phillips.