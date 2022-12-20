Local bakeries are seeing a big boost in business with Christmas right around the corner.

Arts Bakery in Millcreek Township has been busy baking and selling Christmas-themed cookies.

The owner told us December is always the busiest time of the year for them, and they have to be fully staffed to meet the demand.

He explained that on a busy day they easily sell 1,000 orders of a dozen cookies.

“It’s a busy place, we actually had to stop taking orders. We’re so far into it right now that we can’t even take more orders, but we are trying to keep the cases full,” said Gordon Evans, owner, Arts Bakery.

Evans said they also sell a lot of pepperoni balls and baklava during the holiday season.