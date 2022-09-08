The Community Blood Bank is looking to save lives during this critical blood shortage.

Thursday, the blood bank set up inside the UPMC Hamot Lincoln Education Center taking blood donations.

Over the past several months, the number of donors showing up at the blood bank has gone down, creating a short supply at local hospitals.

The blood bank tells us that one donation can save up to three lives.

“We are trying to collect as much blood as possible from the long weekend that we had with not collecting, so we need blood, as much as possible,” Alyson Merryman, Community Blood Bank.

All blood types are needed, especially types “O” and “A.”