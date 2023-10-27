A locally owned bookstore hosted a grand opening event to celebrate the expansion of the business.

Werner Books is welcoming the community inside their newly renovated space in Liberty Plaza. The business now features a coffee shop and larger space for people to gather.

The owners said they will continue to serve the needs of their customers and look forward to hosting more events. Werner Books was previously located in Liberty Plaza just a few doors down.

“We’re happy to be part of the developing part of the center of the city again, especially Liberty Plaza itself is growing. We’re getting more tenets in here, as we’ve expanded, we’ve watched them come in,” said Lauren Shoemaker, co-owner of Werner Books.

“There’s a lot of collaboration that can happen on the local level and the big box stores don’t have that, they don’t bring that to the table,” said Kyle Churman, co-owner of Werner Books.

Werner Books is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.