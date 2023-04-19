A local restaurant received American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, and now we’re seeing how they’re utilized in action.

Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen was granted $2,500 last year to help with deficits that the pandemic was partially responsible for.

ARP money was meant to support those who suffered from the pandemic and though the food hall wasn’t open at the start of COVID-19, foot traffic has declined as a result.

The owner said that it felt good coming from another country and still being supported by the local government.

“I feel like everything you want here, if you work hard for it, you can get because you get a lot of help. You can go after your dreams,” said Dina Csir, owner of Dina’s Authentic Dominican Kitchen.

Csir said that most of the money given to her was spent on cooking utensils and supplies.