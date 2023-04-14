(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Athletes from Gannon University have the students of the Erie Catholic School System covered in their effort to help make blankets for children in need throughout Erie County.

Students from all six schools that make up the Erie Catholic School System, along with Gannon Women’s Basketball and Cross Country teams, will be making at least 300 blankets for the Linus Project starting April 17 at Our Lady of Peace School.

Schools involved in the project include Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Peace, St. George, St. James, St. Jude and St. Luke.

“Erie Catholic instills in our students a zeal for service to others,” says Shivani Suri, Our Lady of Peace School Principal. “It’s a joy to have our students join Gannon in creating these blankets to provide comfort. I know this is a project our students will remember beyond their years at Erie Catholic.”

Volunteers from the Northwest Pennsylvania Linus Project helped prepare the materials for the project and will distribute the finished blankets to agencies and hospitals throughout Erie.

Gannon University basketball coach Cleve Wright also expressed his excitement for the chance to give back and work with local students saying:

“We are so happy to be partners with Erie Catholic Schools in the 3rd Annual SERVE Game initiative and excited to work with The Linus Project to produce blankets for youth in the Erie County area.”

When the blankets are finished, they will be given out to children receiving medical treatment, who have experienced trauma, are under foster care or residing in shelters.