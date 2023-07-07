(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Erie Cemetery will be honoring Civil War hero Brigadier General Strong Vincent along with other Union soldiers at his grave this weekend.

The event is being held to commemorate the 160th anniversary of Vincent’s death and the efforts made by the members of the 83rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry during the battle of Little Round Top that took place during the Battle of Gettysburg.

The event is free and takes place Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. in the Erie Cemetary located at 2116 Chestnut Street.

Members of the 83rd Pennsylvania Volunteers, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, the 111th PA Volunteers, the 150th PA Volunteers and Weidrich’s Battery will all be present to render military honors including delivering rifle volleys and a cannon salute.

The event is set to kick off with the troops mustering at the monument to the Unknown Soldiers and Sailors of the Civil War, located south of the

cemetery office next to Section 33. The reenactors will then march to Strong Vincent’s grave for the ceremony.

Executive Director of Emeritus of the Hagen History Center and Civil War author and historian George Deutsch called Vincent one of the most important figures for the Union during the Civil War.

“Vincent was one of the most important figures in the Battle of

Gettysburg. He decisively and without direct orders moved to the key point on the battlefield and held it. He put himself in the line of fire to ensure that the Union line held, and he did so at the cost of his life,” Deutsch said.

For more information on the Erie Cemetery and the walking tours they offer, check out their website here.