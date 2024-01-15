The chants of many marchers rang through the streets of downtown Erie as many gathered for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March.

While the thermometer dropped to single digits, organizer Gary Horton said that many were worried that no one would show up.

In this case, not even the coldest temperatures could keep those away from remembering Dr. King’s legacy.

“There are people who remember that Dr. King died. He paid the ultimate price. And they’re willing to sacrifice and come out here today and march in his name in our city,” said Horton.

Starting at Perry Square, people recreated the historic march on Washington. Marchers traveled approximately 6 blocks to the Martin Luther King Center located at 312 Chestnut St.

“I felt I just needed to. Born and raised in Erie, I’m 37, soon to be 38, and I’ve never done this before. I believe this is a great experience and it does mean something — not just to me, but the community as well,” said Julian Hunter, a marcher.

Hunter believed that younger generations need to connect with their communities and start stepping up to the plate.

“In taking some of these endeavors on and relieving some of the people that have helped pave ways for us, to be able to do certain things, not just in this community but across the nation,” said Hunter.

City leaders were encouraged by the enthusiasm shown by today’s youth in spreading Dr. King’s message.

“We need to pass the baton on to other young people and to give people who want to have a taste of what it’s like to be the drum major,” said Horton. “Dr. King’s dreams still do live, and it does actually become a reality.”

This year, MLK Day fell on Dr. King’s birthday — Jan. 15. He would have been 95 years old.