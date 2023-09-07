The results of the Save-An-Eye all-star high school football game were being celebrated at city hall.

The Erie Metro team’s win over the county was celebrated Thursday. The 85th annual Save-An-Eye Game took place in July at Veterans Memorial Stadium where they raised money for children in need of eye care.

Each year, the Erie Lions Club partners with The Sight Center of Northwest Pennsylvania to help hundreds of children in our region.

“We are the second-oldest all-star game in the country. It’s just an absolute institution in Erie Pennsylvania and a great tradition. It just has so many positive aspects to it,” said Becca Swick, marketing and public education for the National Diabetes Prevention Program.

The Erie Lions Club will continue this tradition for years to come.