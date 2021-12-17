Erie City Mission handing out free turkeys this Monday

If you want to have a turkey dinner for Christmas next week, the Erie City Mission wants to help.

This Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the Erie City Mission will hand out free turkeys and fixings bags for the holiday week. Similar to their Thanksgiving bag distribution, people who attend will receive a turkey and sides to cook at home.

Anyone who is interested can enter the Mission using the chapel doors on 11th St. (the same entrance as the public lunch) to receive their meal.

This event is first come, first served, and no ID or registration is required. The Mission will hand out these meals until they run out.