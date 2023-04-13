An unusual request ends up bringing music back into the life of a Ukrainian refugee.

After months spent searching for an accordion, a social media post is making his dream come true. One dad with a musical gift got a surprise from a generous donor.

The search is on.

Oleksandr Vygivskyi, a Ukrainian refugee, was forced to leave his home in Ukraine five days after the war started. His house was about five kilometers away from the bombing.

“It was very hard. You’re leaving, you don’t know where you are going and as soon as you stop somewhere you feel like… The others said ‘let’s go back maybe we made a mistake.’ You know, it’s not certain decision, it was hard,” said Oleksandr Vygivskyi, Ukrainian refugee (through translator Dina Kovalevich).

After traveling through Poland, Germany and Canada, Oleksandr and his family ended up in Erie and has had help from the U.S Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.

“Going into employment, being reconnected with family all those things matter and build the Erie community,” said Dylanna Grasinger, senior director of field offices for U.S. Committee for Refugees & Immigrants.

Although he had to leave all of his belongings behind, he kept his tradition and love for music alive.

While being in Erie, he has become a part of the community. After a social media post, many people came forward to donate after he had been on a search for an accordion since coming to the region.

“There’s a sense of connection. There’s a sense that things matter. That I’m here, I’m doing things and the communities welcoming and at the end of the day, that’s what we all want,” Grasinger explained.

Oleksandr plans to use his accordion at church and hopes to pass down is legacy and love of music to his children.

“I believe that music is amazing, it’s from God. I believe that it’s God’s gift for me I just need to use it and grow in it,” Oleksandr went on to say.

Oleksandr and the U.S. Committee for Refugee and Immigrants thanks the community for paying it forward. An effort like this is music to their ears.