Saturday was a block party to remember as the community celebrated Juneteenth.

“We have sororities, fraternities, the divine nine out here, we have African art out here, African actual dress they’re selling out here and jewelry,” said Angela McNair, celebration coordinator for Erie’s Juneteenth celebration.

Artists, musicians, vendors and more took over Perry Square all to celebrate African American heritage in Erie.

In collaboration with the Booker T. Washington Center and Erie’s Black Wall Street, Juneteenth was being recognized Saturday with a block party celebration.

“Celebrating Juneteenth is a thing in the African American culture because it just really helps us to remember our emancipation,” said Kyra Taylor, executive director of Erie’s Black Wall Street.

The celebration coordinator told us when planning this event, she was looking two include two specific things.

“We wanted to make sure we have some education about event and what Juneteenth means to our community and then we also want to support the minority owned businesses,” McNair said.

One vendor started her business called Stovetop Candles two years ago. What started as a fun date night idea soon developed into career.

“We just started off with candles and now we’ve progressed to body oils, soaps, diffusers.” Ore, owner of Stovetop Candles. “I try to do something that gives back to the community.”

“Erie has everything you need you just have to be willing to go out of your comfort zone. Everything that you need to be a whole person, it is here in our black community,” Taylor told us.

This year’s Juneteenth celebration is “Better Together” and as you can see from the crowd, it’s evident that togetherness and community is present.”

“Erie has a lot of diversity and it think that’s amazing and I also think that being able to be in the same environment as people around me is great,” Ore went on to say.

If you were unable to join the festivities Saturday and would like to support black owned businesses, you can visit the Erie Juneteenth celebration website here.