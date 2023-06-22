Nonprofit organizations are all around us and this week they are being recognized.

Thursday afternoon, the Nonprofit Partnership held the Nonprofit Excellence Awards.

The celebration of charitable organizations started four years ago as a way to thank and recognize the work that happens in the nonprofit sector.

The executive director said these organizations have an incredible economic impact as well as social welfare.

“The nonprofit sector plays such a vital role not only providing the social safety net for our community and American society, but they’re a huge employer. They employ 20 percent of the workforce in the Erie area, third largest employer by industry in America,” said Adam Bratton, executive director of the Nonprofit Partnership.

The Nonprofit Partnership serves over 400 organizations located in and around our region.