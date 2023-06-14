It’s been a celebration of mid-city Erie and a kick-off to the summer of 2023 Wednesday night.

The second annual “14th Fest” was held Wednesday night on East 14th between French and Holland Streets.

The event is the result of a partnership between EMTA and the Erie Downtown Partnership.

It features live music, vendors, food and drinks. The Wesleyville American Legion Color Guard was there in observance of Flag Day. It was great weather for a block party and a large crowd took full advantage.

“So, the EMTA is a community asset, and we love giving back to the community. We’re very lucky we’re able to provide services to all of Erie County and this is just one way to show our appreciation to all of our customers and our employees,” said Sarah Morrison of the EMTA.

The first “14th fest” was held last year as part of the opening of EMTA’s new headquarters on East 14th Street.