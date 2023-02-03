February is American Heart Month and is a time to focus on cardiovascular health.

Friday morning, a presentation of that proclamation was held at the Erie County Department of Health. On the behalf of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, the Erie Heart Association is receiving an official proclamation for “Wear Red Day” for women.

The president of the Erie Heart Association board said heart disease and stroke are among the top killers in America, and their goal with receiving this proclamation is to raise awareness for heart health.

“Heart disease and heart healthiness are really some of the most important things in life that we can do to take care of each other and one another. Once you learn something about how to become heart healthy and sharing that with people you know is really important,” said Melanie Henderson, Erie Heart Association board president.

Henderson said that this proclamation shows that Erie’s leadership is committed to heart health for women in the community.