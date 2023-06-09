Area residents were cruising down memory lane as Cruisetown Erie returns for the first time this year.

People from near and far made their way to downtown Erie to see classic cars from the past and hottest model of cars from the present.

“This is the 12th year in a row that contemporary motorcar has sponsored Cruisetown Erie which is the downtown Erie cruises,” said George Lyons, president of Contemporary Motorcar.

Lyons said this is an effort with the City of Erie to close off State Street from 4th to 12th Streets and we invite car enthusiasts of all types of cars.

One person said this is his first time attending Cruisetown Erie with his son to showcase their 1992 Toyota four-wheel drive pickup truck.

“It has six-inch suspension lift it’s propane injected it shoots fire out the exhaust it has different air intake,” said Bart Millard, a local car enthusiast.

Although there were a ton of modified cars there, one car enthusiast said he loves to keep his cars original and classic.

“Keeping the car all original it’s always worth the most amount of money and also if you keep the original, they appeal to more people that had it when they were younger,” said Jim Robertson, another local car enthusiast.

Robertson said he’s attended every Cruisetown Erie event since it began and today he’s showing off one of his many cars.

“This car I have here is a 1970 Buick it was one of four made it was owned by a Buick official out of California and what is rare about this car is cloth inserts on the front seats and the back seats all the other ones came with vinyl and the cloth is cool in the summer warm in the winter,” Robertson said.

Lyons said there is no pre-registration, and everyone is invited to show off their cars and Cruisetown Erie will return in mid-August.