The Erie Community Foundation gave back to nearly a dozen local nonprofits this year.

Each year the community foundation provides grant money to a range of local projects.

This year, the Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, Meals on Wheels and Journey to a Trauma Informed Life were among the organizations that received up to $40,000 this quarter.

Erin Fessler, the vice president of marketing for the foundation, said nonprofits apply for the grant money.

“We gave away $271,000 to about 13 different nonprofits, and the focus was all over, from education to health to quality of life, economic development. We have a good representation of nonprofits who had a little extra boost at the end of the year,” said Fessler.

He added the Erie Community Foundation helps donors open funds that have a long-lasting impact on the region.