Erie County gained more residents Friday morning, as dozens of New American citizens were sworn in at the federal courthouse.

Several times a year, New Americans become U.S. citizens and members of the Erie community.

City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember attended the ceremony Friday morning. He said it’s great to see more diversity in our community.

The New Americans came from a variety of different countries. One New American from Africa said he’s lived in Erie for several years and has always felt welcomed by the community.

“I am from Uganda, and I’m very happy to be here. I’m very blessed because as the judge said, being here is basically new possibilities, and that is what I’m happy about,” said a new American citizen from Uganda.