More than 300 people gathered at Presque Isle Saturday morning to take a step toward a world free of MS.

The community celebrated their fundraising for Multiple Sclerosis through Walk MS.

For about 10 years, people have walked from Beach One at Presque Isle to raise awareness. Their goal is to raise $52,000 for programs, financial assistance and research in the Erie area.

Currently, they are more than half of their goal at $34,402 dollars. One board member for the National MS Society has walked since the beginning and has raised over $7,000 this year.

“Maybe in our lifetime maybe not but regardless it’s going to happen someday,” said Chuck Knight, board member of the Keystone Chapter PA National MS Society. “We’re stronger together and we keep doing stuff like this we’re going to prove that again and again and again over the course of time.”

“It’s a lot of work to raise money and you have to be creative and you have to think of different ideas, and they put their time blood, sweat and tears into,” said Susan Cook, senior manager for Walk MS.

Our very own meteorologist Tom Atkins made an appearance as the MC and walked for the cause.