Dozens of people showed up to Perry Square to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility.

It’s a day to celebrate and bring awareness.

Friday was Transgender Day of Visibility. It’s a day where trans people can show they are visible in their communities and are not going to be ignored.

“And we deserve our rights, especially in the face of increasing attacks on them,” said Raven Cammarata of Trans Family NWPA.

Why is it important to raise awareness?

“Essentially just raising awareness for our issues and trying to fight back against legislation that is potentially harmful to us,” Cammarata said.

What does it mean to have an organization like this in Erie?

“I don’t think there is really any other organization like it. so it’s a good way of building community, which is something I believe we very much need. Especially in such a polarized, hyper-individualized society. So, it just brings people together and helps them exist in the world,” Cammarata went on to say.

After all the speakers, they marched around Perry Square. Erie Mayor Joe Schember was also at the event.

“It means a lot to me because there’s LGBTQ everywhere in the United States. Unfortunately, they’re not always recognized. But here in Erie, we want to welcome them and make them feel a real part of our community,” said Mayor Schember.

The organization holds monthly group meetings at the Crime Victim Center the fourth Saturday of every month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.