The City of Erie observed an important and somber day that honors fallen workers.

It was very somber; we even had the chance to speak with the family of one local man that was killed in a worked related accident last year.

A packed crowed filled up city hall to hear stories of people that died while on the job.

This included fireman and store workers. After that, they walked over to the workers memorial in Perry Square.

In October, Benjamin Knight Jr. was killed in a work-related accident.

His father said it’s good to know people like his son are being remembered and not forgotten.

“Just to know that they are not forgotten, and we are not just out here doing jobs and not being valued,” said Benjamin Knight Sr.

He hopes that this doesn’t happen to anybody else.

“Nobody else’s family should have to go through this I would not say especially but in my situation, where these things should have been fixed prior, but just as long as no body lese has to go through this,” Knight went on to say.

The local OSHA director said this is a day to remember him.

“Mr. Knight was just so tragic and this was just another reminder of how these accidents hit home, particularly in a community like Erie,” said Brendan Claybaugh, OSHA area director.

They are always pushing for more worker safety.

“We are going to advocate for workers’ safety through a combination of outreach and strong and fair enforcement of the existing laws that are on the books that OSHA has,” Claybaugh went on to say.

The OSHA director said on average, 14 or 15 people die every day at work. That’s about every 100 minutes someone does not come home from work.