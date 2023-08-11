The Hagan History Center welcomed the community inside for the Family History Fair.

There was free admission to the Hagan History Center for those looking to learn more about the dozens of historical societies in our region.

Visitors were able to learn more about genealogy resources. The Erie Society for Genealogical Research hosted the event.

The president of the group encouraged those who are interested to get involved.

“One of our goals of the Genealogy Society is to inspire people to have an interest in genealogy, so we have public education classes. We try to preserve the historical records of Erie County and we invite anybody to become a member. You don’t have to be an expert. We like to inspire beginners,” said Ruthie Eckert Cacchione, Genealogy Society President.

There are several other events taking place at the Hagan History Center this weekend, all focused on family history.