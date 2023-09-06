It was a evening to remember and pay tribute to the first responders who keep our communities safe.

A Blue Mass was held Wednesday night at Blessed Sacrament Church in Erie honoring the sacrifices made by all public safety personnel and their families.

The mass was presided over by Bishop Lawrence Persico.

The local police and firefighting communities have both suffered recent losses with the death of State Trooper and Corry native Jay Rougeau in June and North East firefighter Shawn Giles last month.

“We have so much tragedy that follows us, seems to follow us all the time. We really need to heal, um, and this is just one thing; we want the community to show their appreciation and gratitude for what these people do every day,” Don Benczkowski, Blue Mass co-organizer said.

A reception was held after mass.