Homeless individuals in the Erie community who have passed away are being celebrated and remembered with a memorial.

The executive director of the Mercy Center for Women says they are being remembered through their names following a wreath presentation, prayer and a moment of silence.

She said Wednesday’s memorial involves remembering around 19 people.

The executive director said the process involves agencies coming together to keep notes through a system.

She told us there are names some people may not recognize as they had no family members or friends in the area.

“It brings us peace and it brings us the opportunity to recognize those individuals that might not have a family or friends in the community to remember them and pray for them,” said Jennie Hagerty, executive director, Mercy Center for Women.

Hagerty says it is hard knowing there could be other people out there and they are not aware of it.