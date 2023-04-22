Rain or shine – the Erie community was celebrating Earth Day, even if that means some festivities had to take place indoors.

Organizers of Earth Day celebrations said that it’s important to every generation to be mindful of how to properly dispose of waste.

Earth Day is when people take time and give a little extra love to the planet to show support of environmental protection.

One local recycling company was holding their third annual Earth Day clean up in Erie neighborhoods to continue their mission of tackling the plastic waste crisis.

“We had about 30, 40 people out here, a group of us gathering out bags, plastic bags and pickers and we just go around and do a neighborhood cleanup,” said Mitch Hecht, CEO of International Recycling Group.

“Earth Day is a great kind of day to sort of have some introspection take some perspective on how important our planet is and how important it is to keep it clean and keep our neighborhoods clean.” Hecht went on to say.

Over at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum – celebrations were taking place indoors where children can take home previously owned books, a donation drop for items, and recycled crafts.

“They’re taking and making tee shirt wreaths out of recycled tee shirts the girls are cutting the material and they’re tying it on a metal frame and the whole idea is to find things around your house that you can repurpose into different things,” said Julie Boam, visitor services coordinator at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

The coordinator said it’s important to share the message of earth day with everyone, including children.

“Because so many things, like even my generation grew up in this disposable everything and we’re actually paying the price now. So, being able to teach kids oh you can use this again for a different thing is really cool I know at home I do that with my son,” Boam explained.

The CEO of IRG said recycling should be done by everyone and not only just on Earth Day.

“Know what the rules are for recycling, what you should put in your recycle bin, what you shouldn’t and that’s really important; not just for our generation, my generation, but to teach our kids how important recycling is for the future,” Mitch Hecht preached.

A volunteer of Green Scene Thrift said Earth Day is also a day where people should be aware of their purchases and their impact on the environment.