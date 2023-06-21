Changes are made to the children’s section of the Blasco Library after complaints about a pride display.

The removal has caused an uproar from members of the community that disagree with the change while leaving other community members feeling heard.

A sign was placed on an empty display case that read ‘where are the displays?’ explaining why the display was removed.

When visiting the library Wednesday the sign was nowhere to be found.

Within the opening of the children’s section of the Blasco Library is a stand that changes every month.

To celebrate Pride Month, the display had been filled with pride books until the library receives a significant number of people expressing concerns about it according to Chris Carroll who is the Erie County Information Officer.

After calling the library for the executive director to comment about the matter, we were told no staff were allowed to speak to us and were referred to the county executive’s office.

Carroll released a statement saying in part:

“Out of respect for their concerns, staff was asked to relocate that display away from the children’s area. An internal misunderstanding led to the dismantling of the entire display rather than it being relocated.”

Gabe Genua is the Vice President of Compton’s Table which is a local organization that strives to create a thriving queer community says that the censorship of queer literature is harmful.

“It destroys the representation that especially children get. There’s so many kids around Erie where this library is their safe space and that’s kind of being ripped from them now,” said Gabe Genua, vice chair of Compton’s Table

Others in the community like Mandy Kelly stand by the library’s decision to remove the display.

Kelly declined going on camera but released a comment to us that says in part:

“It’s comforting to hear that others have voiced a concern that I share, and it is even more comforting to know places such as the library are taking those concerns to heart, especially when those concerns reflect viewpoints that have not been en vogue.”

Although the pride display has been taken out of the children’s library, those works are still available and additional pride titles are featured in other sections of the library.

“The librarians here are great and they do everything they can to promote diversity and it’s very clearly something higher up that is giving them this directive,” Genua said.

Now just Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania House LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus issued a statement shaming the library and calling for the display to be put back in place.