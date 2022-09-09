Erie residents will have the opportunity to attend a 9/11 memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 11, that will commemorate the 21st anniversary of the tragic event.

The event will take place in front of the Blasco Library, and guests are asked to arrive at 8:30 a.m.

There will be bell tones at 8:46 a.m., as this was the time the first tower was hit.

The chairman of the 9/11 memorial committee in Erie said the memorial began with an application in 2010 as an artifact and construction was completed in 2014.

“There is a column from the World Trade Center, and the memorial was designed as a lesson. You don’t need to talk or listen, just walk and read and everything you need to know is there,” said Mark Aleksandrowicz, chairman, Erie 9/11 memorial committee.

Aleksandrowicz felt led by history to bring the memorial to Erie and remind people to never forget.