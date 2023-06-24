A walk that started small has now made a mark in helping transformational progress for a motor neuron disease.

Saturday morning was the Walk to Defeat ALS.

Erie is the first of three walks that happens in western Pennsylvania. There were about 150 people walking with a goal to raise $50,000.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease and is 100% fatal.

A representative from the ALS Association says events like this are important to raise funds for Research For a Cure.

“The ALS Association has a new mission to make ALS a livable disease by 2030 or until we find a cure. We will do whatever it takes to make that happen,” said Merritt Spier, territory executive, The ALS Association.

The event directly supports cutting-edge research, treatment programs and patient care.