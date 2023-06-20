June 20 is known as World Refugee Day and WJET learned more from the USCRI about the refugee community in our area.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI) has welcomed newcomers to the region for more than 100 years. Since 1980, more than 8,000 newcomers have resettled in Erie.

Many refugees living in this region come from Bhutan, Iraq, Syria, Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The director of the Erie field office says many refugees feel welcome in Erie.

“Erie’s a good community to raise a family, and most of the refugees are coming with a family, especially with kids. It’s easier to get around in Erie than in a bigger city, and we have a lot of employers who will employ refugees,” said Senada Alihodzic, field office director, USCRI.

Formerly, the organization was called the International Institute of Erie, which is an organization that provides services to refugees in the area.