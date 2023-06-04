(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Readers and book lovers mark your calendars, The Great American Book Sale is returning to Erie for its annual event to benefit the Erie County Public Library.

The Erie County Administration announced June 2 that The Great American Book Sale will be returning Sunday, June 11 to the Flo Fabrizio Ice Rink next to the Erie Zoo at 527 West 38th Street.

The sale will run from June 11 to June 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day except for Bag day on June 16 which will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With more than 75,000 books, audio books on CD, music CDs, and DVDs to choose from, everyone can find something they like and maybe even a few hidden gems with genres ranging from science fiction to sports and travel.

Available book genre’s include fiction, mysteries, home and crafts as well as sports, travel, religion, self-help and history. All of this to go along with what the county is calling a greatly expanded children’s book section.

The sale will also be offering specially-priced collectible books that include coffee table books, Erie history titles, and nearly-new gardening and cookbooks.

To kick things off, hardcover and large-size paperback books will be $2 with regular paperbacks being $1 on the first day.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Erie County Public Library, especially their children’s summer reading programs, computer classes and adult speaker series.