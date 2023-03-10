(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Public Library will serve additional stops on its Bookmobile route.

According to a release, these new stops align with nearby school dismissal times and aim to connect students and their families with library services in crucial after-school hours.

The newly added stops include:

Erie Heights, a housing complex operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Erie – 4024 Garden Ave., Erie, PA

John E. Horan Garden Apartments, a housing complex operated by the Housing Authority of the City of Erie – 2110 E. 10 St., Erie, PA

McKean Township Country Fair, a convenience store centrally located along Route 99 at 9030 Main St., McKean, PA

Grover Cleveland Elementary School, a United Way Community School within Erie’s Public School District – 1540 W. 38 St., Erie, PA

“We are so pleased to add these two HACE residences to our Bookmobile route,” said Karen Pierce, library director. “The Bookmobile helps remove barriers between patrons and their library, and is just one of the tools ECPL uses to improve the quality of life for all Erie County residents.”

In addition to these new stops, the Bookmobile is offering single site visits on select Thursday mornings starting on March 30. Organizations who would like the Bookmobile to visit their location may apply for an available timeslot online.

Interested patrons can access the Bookmobile’s complete, biweekly route schedule to find all stops on its biweekly route.

The Bookmobile provides library services — like holds delivery, collection browsing, mobile printing, public Wi-Fi, and access to trained library staff — throughout Erie County.