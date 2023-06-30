An Erie County employee is taking on a new position as she wants to help continue moving the county forward.

Erie County Clerk Julie Slomski is the new deputy executive director for the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority and will work alongside the executive director, Martin Lamar, and his team.

She said taking on the new position is another seat on the bus in serving the Erie community by using her federal and state contacts to help secure additional funding for projects.

“To me, county government is all about collaboration, good government and working together. And with this whole new charter, the county council and the county executive are on the same level, and that’s one thing we need to focus on is more collaboration and communication working together. Erie County deserves that,” said Slomski.

Slomski added her last day as the county clerk will be July 14, and she will begin her new position on July 17.