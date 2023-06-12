One Erie County elementary school finally found the opportunity to celebrate a major accomplishment on Monday.

Elk Valley Elementary School in Lake City — part of the Girard School District — was one of only 10 schools in Pennsylvania to be selected as a National Blue Ribbon School.

They earned the distinction for their overall academic performance. The school had planned to celebrate its achievement last month; however, the school had to close early for the year.

“Our school’s success is a result of the students, the community, the parents, the teachers administration and school board members. Today, what we did is we had bounce houses, we had a play, students went on field trips and we did that when our school’s currently closed,” said Mike Trudnowski, principal of Elk Valley.

He continued saying, “We did have a fire a few weeks ago which shut our school down, and we decided that it was important to have this to acknowledge the wonderful work the students did and celebrate being a top performing school in this country.”

The distinction was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education.