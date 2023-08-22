Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County Executive Brenton Davis on Monday night ordered the Erie County flag to be flown at half-staff and the Erie County Courthouse to light up red, in honor of North East firefighter Shawn Giles who was killed in the line of duty.

Giles was killed Sunday, Aug. 20 when he was hit by a vehicle speeding through the scene of an accident as he was directing traffic.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has ordered the Erie County Courthouse to be illuminated red and the Erie County flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Giles.

“On behalf of all Erie County residents, our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the loved ones, friends and fire colleagues mourning the loss of Shawn Giles. This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices,” said Davis.

Funeral arrangements were announced Tuesday morning by Fuller Hose Company.

Family and friends can visit Gravel Pit Park (10300 West Main Street) in North East on Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., followed by both military and fire department honors.

“As First Responder’s, we know the dangers of what we do each day. And yet still we report in every day, for duty for honor and the love of our community. That being said The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and Department of Volunteer Fireman Shawn Giles who gave the last great measure for the citizens of Northeast. God speed Brother,” said Erie County Sheriff, Chris Campanelli.