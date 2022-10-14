The Erie County Blasco Library is giving a public recognition of thanks to its friend groups that continue to support them.

The Blasco Library is showing appreciation of its friends groups that contribute to raising funding for programs, materials, and supplies.

A proclamation was read by County Administration to celebrate the Erie County Public Library and the independent libraries in the county.

The executive director of the Erie County Public Library said the “National Friends of Libraries Week” brings together libraries in Albion, Waterford, McCord, Corry, Union City, and Rice Ave. in Girard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate our friends group, we are so grateful. Last year, and in many years past, they’ve raised close to $100,000 for our libraries to be able to provide all sorts of programing and supplies for the library,” said Karen Pierce, executive director, Erie County Public Library.

“National Friends of Libraries Week” will continue to promote groups that support libraries across the country.