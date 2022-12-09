Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.”

Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie.

The check of $2,000 from the police department’s efforts will help over 10,000 children receive the highest quality pediatric orthopedics by the Shriners staff.

“This is the first year we’ve ever done this. We have the highest level of cooperation between the three departments that we have ever had, and collectively we would all like to continue doing this and try to even encourage community members and businesses to also join in to see what more we can do,” said John Morell, chief of police, Lawrence Park Township.

The chief says each officer donated $100 to the cause.