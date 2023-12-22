Police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville worked together to raise funds for the Child Advocacy Center.

The departments were able to raise more than $2,000 during their “no-shave November” campaign.

Participating officers all chipped in during the month to help protect victims of childhood violence. The child advocacy center works to ensure that victims of child abuse and non-offending family members feel like they have a safe place to share their stories.

“The CAC is a very valuable organization in our community, they help children. And it, uh, furthers our mission to donate to an agency that helps children,” said John Moreell, Lawrence Park Township Chief of Police.

If you suspect a child is being abused, call the Childline at 1-800-932-0313